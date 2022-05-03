Shack dwellers are raiding military bases and stealing their electricity

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is struggling to protect infrastructure at its bases from shack dwellers.

SANDF’s Special Forces School at its Murrayhill base near Pretoria and the Makhanda infantry base in the Eastern Cape have been experiencing problems with informal settlements along their perimeters.

This is according to the Sunday Times, which reported on an oversight visit to the school by parliament’s portfolio committee on defence and military veterans on Saturday, 23 April 2022.

Aspiring recces, who are generally used to roughing it out more than the average soldier, have claimed they live in “intolerable” conditions at the base.

They often have to queue with buckets in hand to get water from JoJo tanks to wash themselves and suffer frequent electricity outages.

The school has claimed that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has abandoned its role of repairing damaged infrastructure.

It installed water tanks, and uses generators to intermittently keep the power on.

Military officers have pointed fingers at impoverished residents of the nearby Wallmansthall township, who they accuse of stealing cables that feed power into the base and smashing pipes to steal water.

South African National Defence Union spokesperson Pikkie Greef has called for soldiers to be deployed in the targeted areas to protect infrastructure.

Defence Web editor Guy Martin told CapeTalk it was concerning that incidents at military bases were becoming more common.

While the special forces base was still well-secured, Martin said a more serious problem had emerged at the Makhanda infantry base in the Eastern Cape.

In April 2021, then defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula revealed that there was no fence on the eastern boundary of the airborne battalion’s portion of the base.

“In Makhanda, the perimeter fence has literally been carted away, and that is quite an embarrassment and a failure on the military’s part,” Martin said.

“It doesn’t inspire much confidence in the defence force if it can’t even protect its own perimeter fence, and this opens up the base to people coming in and stealing more equipment and items.”

Martin added it also posed a security risk to those living in the area who decided to intrude on the property.

“The special forces will be firing grenades, rockets, and ammunition. All of that debris will be there [in the training area],” Martin stated.

“Some residents in Makhanda got through the broken fence and were picking up old hand grenades. There are [also] live rounds of ammunition lying about.”

Martin said government had hung out the military to dry due to budget cuts, which also affected the servicing of its equipment.

Parliament’s portfolio committee recommended the Murrayhill base consider drilling boreholes for its water needs and install solar to be less reliant on the national grid for power.

It called on the base to formally write to the committee and state exactly what kind of support it requires for rolling out these solutions.