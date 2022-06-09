South African national shutdown threat for Friday

South Africa could face a national shutdown on Friday, 10 June 2022, in protest of high fuel prices in the country, according to a report from Fidelity Security seen by MyBroadband.

The report revealed the major players that could be involved in the shutdown, including:

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco)

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA)

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)

The EFF has been the only organisation to announce its support for the shutdown vocally, with the taxi associations’ releasing contradictory statements regarding their involvement.

Their statements have ranged from providing full support in KwaZulu-Natal and trying to get Cosatu involved, to a complete denial of support, to having not decided on the matter.

Cosatu itself has not officially indicated its support for the shutdown. Still, it has been vocal in its calls for an extension of the fuel levy reduction and to identify a long term solution for the issue.

However, according to a News24 report, Cosatu and Santaco have now distanced themselves from the national shutdown.

According to the Fidelity report, the risks posed by the national shutdown include slow motorcades, the barricading of roads, and marches.

Additionally, it warned of public transport disruptions, property damage, and that businesses may experience staff absenteeism or late arrivals.

Fidelity said no locations have been confirmed yet but warned of several potential hotspots across the country.

These possible hotspots are numerous and include Department of Mineral Resources and Energy offices are the country, the head offices of petroleum companies, National Treasury, the Union Buildings, and petrol stations.

It also warned of potential disruptions along major regional and national routes.

MyBroadband contacted Fidelity for comment on the report, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

