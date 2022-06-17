Vumacam building 600 new security cameras in East Rand

Vumacam will roll out 600 additional cameras in the coming months after reaching a memorandum of agreement with the City of Ekurhuleni.

The memorandum will enable the installation of additional poles and camera infrastructure in new sites across the municipality, Vumacam stated.

This follows a delay in the rollout to ensure all regulatory, power, and technical obligations were agreed upon, Vumacam stated.

“This is a huge step forward for the residents and businesses of Ekurhuleni, as they will be able to enjoy the significant benefits of the enhanced crime-fighting capabilities our network will provide them,” said Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock.

“The [agreement] allows Vumacam to continue the much-needed rollout of cameras and technology across [Ekurhuleni],” Croock said.

“This will form a vital part of expanding our Gauteng network, which has been successful in detecting, preventing, and investigating criminal activity across the areas our technology currently covers.”

Croock said the guidance provided by the memorandum would ensure Vumacam enhances the support it offers partners, including private security companies and public law enforcement.

Vumacam currently has poles and live cameras in 26 suburbs in Ekurhuleni.

It said the cameras and infrastructure are critical in supporting E2, a public-private partnership started by Business Against Crime.

They will also add momentum to ensuring the viability of the SafeCity initiative, said Vumacam.

According to Vumacam, SafeCity is an initiative to ensure that technology plays a critical role in preventing crime.