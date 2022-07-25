Messaging app JusTalk suffers major data leak

Messaging app JusTalk has suffered a security lapse through which millions of private messages have been leaked online, despite its claims that the app is secure and encrypted.

The company says both of its apps — JusTalk and JusTalk Kids — are end-to-end encrypted, with its website saying that not even the JusTalk team can access messaging data.

However, TechCrunch reported that its claims are untrue after reviewing the leaked data.

According to the review, the leaked data included millions of user messages, both the sender and recipient’s phone numbers, time stamps, and call records.

It also included the locations of thousands of users in the US, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and mainland China.

Data from a third app — JusTalk 2nd Phone — was also exposed in the leak.

JusTalk’s 2nd Phone app allows users to create an alternative, short-lived phone number to avoid sharing their actual number.

However, security researcher Anurag Sen found that the leaked data included both the app user’s generated and actual phone numbers.