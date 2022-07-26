Police blew R102 million on spy equipment they can’t use

Police minister Bheki Cele’s efforts to get an exemption certificate authorising the use of R102 million worth of unlawfully purchased spy equipment could be successful, according to a City Press report.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that progress is being made concerning Police Minister Bheki Cele’s application for the certificate of exemption.

“The minister of police did apply for an exemption on at least two occasions in the past. The exemption application process requires the minister of defence and military veterans, the minister of state security and the minister of communications and digital technologies to concur,” City Press quoted Lamola’s spokesperson as saying.

“Progress has been made recently in this regard, and the minister of justice and correctional services will shortly be processing the request.”

Cele had his application for a certificate of exemption declined on two occasions, having only submitted his first nine months after Crime Intelligence acquired the spy equipment.

The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) mandates the certificate.

Without an exemption, Rica prohibits the production, possession, sale, and advertising of such equipment.

Cele went to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to authorise the use of the equipment in October 2019.

However, the authorisation required approval from several ministers in the security cluster, including the state security, defence, and communications ministers.

Cele then returned to Lamola in January 2020, marking the matter as urgent.

“It would be appreciated if the certificate of exemption can be finalised as soon as possible to ensure that investigation methodology of the SAPS is not compromised, that evidence obtained as a result of the use of the listed equipment is not challenged in a court of law,” City Press quoted Cele as saying.

However, he was still unable to get approval from the relevant ministers.

The equipment, comprising 12 vehicle-mounted grabbers, a backpack grabber, and an aerial grabber, has been gathering dust in a Crime Intelligence Division storage facility.

Police can use the grabbers to track the location of a phone within meters, and intercept cellular traffic to and from a mobile device.

Crime Intelligence bought the equipment in 2019, but the division failed to inform Treasury that the devices fall under “listed equipment” requiring a certificate of exemption to possess.

Then-inspector general Setlhomamaru Dintwe warned the then head-lieutenant, Peter Jacobs, that Crime Intelligence first had to obtain the necessary authorisation from the relevant minister.

However, despite the warning, Jacobs couldn’t prevent the division from going ahead with the illegal acquisition.

Along with the grabbers, Crime Intelligence also purchased 15 drones of the wrong specification, meaning only two South African Police Services (SAPS) members were licenced to operate them. The drones are also sitting in a storage facility.

The illegal purchase totalled R111,997,703, and despite Cele’s application being initially declined, the spy equipment was used to monitor journalists and politicians illegally.

One of South Africa’s biggest spy scandals occurred in 2015 when a Welkom businessman was persuaded to buy a R15 million grabber by a government official.

The businessman was convinced by a farmer and a former Department of Public Service and Administration official and promised monthly repayments to reimburse him for the purchase.

The two men said they wanted to import the grabber to monitor crime syndicates trafficking gold, cigarettes, and rhino horn.

However, the businessman never received payment for the grabber and was arrested by the Hawks while trying to sell the equipment. His arrest resulted in charges against the other men.

