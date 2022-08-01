What’s Next — Kaspersky’s Emad Haffar discusses the rising ransomware threat

Emad Haffar is the Head of Technical Experts for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Kaspersky.

He is responsible for managing and guiding a team of system engineers whose goals are to support and grow Kaspersky’s enterprise business in these regions.

He oversees large strategic projects and has direct involvement in planning, designing and consulting activities for complex solutions across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

Emad has more than 18 years of IT experience — including over 12 years in the cybersecurity industry.

He has a Master’s degree in Information Systems Management from the University of Liverpool.

In this What’s Next interview, Haffar explains why Kaspersky is an authority on prominent cyberthreats facing South African businesses and organisations.

He unpacks the most talked-about cyberthreat — ransomware — and why it is such a big problem for South African businesses.

He explains why prominent local organisations are being targeted by ransomware with increased frequency and how businesses can ensure they’re not the next victim of a data breach.

Haffar also unpacks the other major cybersecurity risks that organisations currently face — including those caused by the rise of hybrid working.

He concludes by providing tips for local organisations who want to protect themselves against malicious actors.

The full interview with Emad Haffar can be viewed below.

