Cybersecurity distributor Dolos launches in Africa

Dolos, a specialist distributor of cybersecurity technology headquartered in South Africa, is launching in Africa.

Previously known as Panda Security Africa, the distributor will deliver cyber security solutions to its partners in Africa and the Middle East.

Dominic Richardson, chief marketing officer at Dolos, said the change from Panda Security Africa to Dolos has allowed them to expand their portfolio.

“We have moved from a pure endpoint security-focused vendor to delivering a full suite of cybersecurity solutions,” said Richardson.

Dolos’ value proposition for managed service providers (MSPs) includes:

A flexible programme.

A powerful and diverse product portfolio.

An ecosystem of technology integrations.

Dolos has been appointed as WatchGuard’s master distributor for Africa and will offer their entire portfolio of solutions, including Network Security, Multi-factor Authentication and Secure Wi-Fi.

Dolos will also continue to offer Panda Security’s popular endpoint security technology.

“We deliver cloud-centric security offerings and collaborate with our partners through expert pre-sales consulting services and constructive product marketing support,” Dolos said.

“The success of our channel partners is our success. As a dedicated cybersecurity distributor, we deliver on our motto of security excellence,” said Dolos CEO Jeremy Matthews.

Dolos forms part of a distribution group that includes Dax Data, a specialised distributor for Adobe solutions in Sub-Saharan Africa.