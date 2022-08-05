What’s Next — David Behr on Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ recently-launched Cyber Security Fusion Centre

David Behr is the CEO of Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security.

He is a leading internet pioneer and entrepreneur who founded ZOL in 1995 and grew it into Zimbabwe’s largest ISP.

He joined Liquid Intelligent Technologies as an Executive Director in 2012 through the acquisition of ZOL and is responsible for building Liquid’s Cloud and Cyber Security businesses across Africa.

Under Behr’s guidance, these businesses create sustainable value for customers by solving their biggest technology challenges through innovative products and solutions.

Behr has a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Bristol and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

In this episode of What’s Next, Behr explains how cyber security incidents have become exponentially more common over the past two years.

He then talks about the recent launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ first Cyber Security Fusion Centre in Johannesburg and unpacks what is meant by “fusion.”

Behr explains what motivated Liquid Cyber Security to launch this fusion centre in Johannesburg and expands upon future plans to launch more of these centres.

He highlights that the Cyber Security Fusion Centre will allow Liquid customers to be proactive and unpacks why this is important.

Behr also touches on Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ partnership with Xcitium to offer solutions to small and medium businesses that require SOC services, but can’t afford to hire the skills that would usually be required.

You can watch the full interview with David Behr below.