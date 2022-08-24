Hackers used deepfakes of Binance officer to scam crypto executives

Binance chief communications officer Patrick Hilman says hackers used deepfake technology to impersonate him in Zoom video calls to scam potential business partners.

Hilman first realised something was amiss after he received several messages online from people thanking him for taking the time to meet with their project teams regarding opportunities to list their assets on Binance’s cryptocurrency exchange.

“This was odd because I don’t have any oversight of or insight into Binance listings, nor had I met with any of these people before,” Hilman said.

After investigating the videos, Binance figured out that a sophisticated hacking group used Hilman’s previous news interviews and TV appearances to generate an animated avatar that looks like him.

“Other than the 15 pounds that I gained during [the] Covid [pandemic] being noticeably absent, this deepfake was refined enough to fool several highly intelligent crypto community members,” Hilman said.

Deepfake is a portmanteau of “deep learning” and “fake”.

It uses machine learning to animate a famous person’s face or superimpose their face onto someone else.

Many of the videos are purely for comedic purposes, like the deepfake roundtable created by Collider Extras, which saw several actors’ faces replaced with those of Tom Cruise, Jeff Goldblum, Ewan McGreggor, Rober Downey Jr, and George Lucas.

But security experts have warned about the possible ramifications of the technology if used to impersonate government leaders.

In 2018, comedian Jordan Peele created a deepfake video impersonating President Barack Obama giving a speech warning about the danger of misinformation to raise awareness about deepfakes.

In extreme cases, concerned parties have warned that sophisticated malicious actors could cause hysteria by making videos of presidents issuing fake proclamations of war, encouraging wrongful behaviour, or peddling false information for financial gain.