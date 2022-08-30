South African police nailed for exposing private information

The Information Regulator summonsed the South African Police Service (SAPS) after allegedly disclosing eight women’s personal information.

Details exposed include names, ages, home addresses, and the nature of the violations against the victims.

According to the regulator, SAPS failed to provide sufficient detail on how it disclosed the women’s details after they were raped by a mob in West Village, Krugersdorp, on 28 July 2022.

“The regulator had requested the to SAPS to provide it with this information by 15 August 2022; however, it requested an extension of time to respond to the information notice,” the Information Regulator said.

It granted an extension to 24 August 2022. However, the police had only provided information for one of the items requested by the deadline.

SAPS said they could provide further information once they finalised their investigation.

However, the police did not give any indication of when they anticipated the investigation would be finalised.

“We do not take kindly to the non-responsiveness or inadequate responses to issued information notices by responsible parties, because this interferes with the regulator’s ability to conduct investigations into reported matters or those initiated by us,” said Advocate Pansy Tlakula, the Information Regulator chair.

“This has a serious inditement for the regulator to provide necessary recourse to the victims of whom the right to privacy was possibly violated.”

The Information Regulator said it was informed SAPS officials had allegedly leaked the women’s details via WhatsApp.

“For the regulator, this constitutes interference, by the SAPS, with the protection of personal information of data subjects (the victims),” it stated.

To investigate whether SAPS was indeed interfering with the protection of personal information of the data subjects, the regulator demanded that the police provide the following information:

The purpose for drafting the WhatsApp message.

Identity of individuals to whom the WhatsApp message was circulated, including their names, job titles, employer(s), and cell phone numbers that received the message.

Date on which the message was sent.

Time and date when the WhatsApp message was circulated beyond the group it was intended for, and the identity of individuals to whom it was sent.

Identity of Who sent the message beyond the original group for whom the message was intended.

“For the regulator to conduct a thorough investigation, the SAPS must confirm if the message was circulated in any other format or platform, other than WhatsApp,” the Information Regulator stated

“Lastly, the Regulator needs the SAPS to provide it with a report by the Information Officer of SAPS recording that the processing of the identities of the rape victims was In compliance with the processing conditions of POPIA and report on SAPS’ investigation into the circulation of the personal information of the victims.”