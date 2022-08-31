Bolt driver hijacks user’s account â€” books trips and rates himself five stars

Bolt charged a MyBroadband reader for trips he didn’t take, and on investigating the issue, we noticed that seven of the eight fraudulent trips featured the same driver.

The eight fraudulent trips totalled R2,055, of which R1,436 were with the same driver.

When MyBroadband informed Bolt about the curious correlation, the company said they blocked the offending driver from the platform.

“Bolt can confirm that the driver has been blocked off the platform to ensure that this never takes place on the app,” Bolt SA country manager Takura Malaba said.

The reader said they contacted Bolt support when they noticed the fraudulent charges and were frustrated by the feedback from the ride-hailing platform.

They also noticed thatÂ someone else’s email was linked to their profile but deleted it before making a note of the address.

“I am constantly chatting to their useless support on the app. That is frustrating me even more,” the reader explained.

“One of the agents there asked me why I rated a trip 5 stars if I had not requested it. Imagine that.”

Regardless, Malaba said Bolt customers whose accounts have been compromised or noticed fraudulent trips must contact the company’s customer support team.

They should also contactÂ their bank to have the relevant card blocked and dispute the charges to ensure the fraudulent activity is stopped.

As a safety precaution, the ride-hailing platform will also identify the user of the compromised details and block the passenger and their device to prevent further fraud.

“We want to assure the passenger that all credit card data is securely stored and handled by our payment partners,” Malaba said.

The reader told MyBroadband that refunds for the fraudulent trips have been trickling in.

However, they added that the issue was not limited to just their account.

“After talking to some people â€” in my circles at least â€” two had the very same issue. Trips in Durban, another guy had three transactions while we were talking in a space of 2 hours,” they said.

“I don’t think they appreciate the extent of the issue they are having. I would also challenge you or anyone you know to carefully look into their trips.”