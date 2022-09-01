Apple releases rare security update for old iPhones and iPads

Apple has rolled out an update for one of its older mobile operating systems — iOS 12 — to patch a serious security flaw.

According to a support document on Apple’s website, a WebKit vulnerability could allow maliciously crafted content from websites to execute arbitrary code on impacted devices.

Apple said it was aware of a report that attackers might be actively exploiting the issue.

Users still running iOS 12 are advised to download iOS 12.5.6 urgently to prevent falling victim to the exploit.

The update is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, original iPad Air, iPad Mini 2, and iPad Mini 3.

To install the update, users must open the Settings app, tap “General”, and then select “Software Update”.

Apple very rarely delivers updates for older versions of iOS, seeing as its latest iOS versions are generally quickly adopted by most of its user base.

It also tends to support older devices for much longer than other manufacturers, offering upgrades to the latest version of its mobile operating system on most iPhones released in the past few years.

For example, iOS 15.6 is supported on Apple smartphones all the way back to the iPhone 6s, albeit with some limited features for the older models.

According to data from GlobalStats Statcounter, roughly 80% of iPhone users are on iOS 15.

iOS 12.5 currently runs on 2.71% of iPhones globally, so the vulnerability impacts a relatively small number of users compared to the entire user base.