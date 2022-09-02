Russia’s biggest taxi service hacked — all drivers sent to same location

Hackers targeting Russia’s Yandex Taxi service caused a traffic jam in Moscow on Thursday after hailing numerous drivers to the same address.

Forbes Russia reported the attackers had created “massive fake orders” for pickups in the Fili district in Moscow, resulting in cars accumulating on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

The ensuing chaos led to some motorists complaining about getting stuck in traffic for two hours.

Twitter user @runews posted a short video which appeared to show the incident.

Pro-Russia publication Southfront confirmed the incident with a company representative, who explained it was caused by “intruders” seeking to disrupt the service.

“The security service promptly stopped attempts to artificially accumulate cars,” they stated. “Drivers spent about 40 minutes in traffic due to fake orders.”

Yandex said it had improved its algorithm for detecting and preventing such attacks to avoid similar incidents in future.

It also promised drivers would be compensated.