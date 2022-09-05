Anonymous reportedly behind hack of Russia’s biggest taxi service

Several Twitter accounts that say they are affiliated with Anonymous have claimed the renowned hacker group is behind a recent hack of the Yandex taxi service that caused a traffic jam in Moscow last week.

One of the accounts — Anonymous TV — said the attack was carried out in cooperation with Ukraine’s “IT Army” and formed part of the Anonymous #OpRussia cyber warfare campaign.

The hacker group announced the initiative shortly after Russia invaded the Ukraine in February 2022.

Forbes Russia and several other publications reported the hackers had created a large number of fake bookings on Yandex’s taxi service for pickups in the Fili district in Moscow on Thursday, 1 September 2022.

That resulted in numerous taxi drivers converging on Kutuzovsky Prospekt.

The chaos led to some motorists complaining that they were stuck in traffic for two hours, while others said the problems lasted three hours.

A video from @runews on Twitter appeared to show the incident.

Hack Read pointed out that the hackers sent the taxis to an area well-known for housing the Stalin-era building Hotel Ukraina.

A Yandex representative confirmed the issue was caused by “intruders” seeking to disrupt the service.

“The security service promptly stopped attempts to artificially accumulate cars,” they stated. “Drivers spent about 40 minutes in traffic due to fake orders.”

Yandex is Russia’s biggest IT corporation and is effectively the country’s local equivalent of Google.

Aside from e-hailing services, it operates numerous Internet-based services, including a search engine, online advertising, navigation and maps, and mobile apps.

The company’s co-founder Arkady Volozh was recently sanctioned by the European Union for de-ranking and removing content relating to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

