Ransomware attacks on Linux up 75%

Ransomware attacks targeting Linux devices are on the rise, according to an analysis from cybersecurity researchers at Trend Micro.

Their analysis revealed that ransomware attacks aimed at Linux were up 75% in the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Trend Micro said threat actors are continuously expanding their attack reach beyond just Windows operating systems and into one of the most powerful operating systems used in cloud platforms and servers globally — Linux.

The operating system often powers crucial IT infrastructure for businesses, making it an attractive target for ransomware groups, especially considering there is a perceived lack of threat surrounding Linux.

However, Trend Micro’s researchers noted that these groups are now tailoring their ransomware attacks to target Linux systems specifically, adding that this kind of approach is expected to become more common.

“New and emerging threat groups continue to evolve their business model, focusing their attacks with even greater precision,” ZDNet quoted Trend Micro vice president of threat intelligence, Jon Clay, as saying.

“That’s why it’s essential that organizations get better at mapping, understanding, and protecting their expanding digital attack surface.”

According to Trend Micro, ransomware incidents aren’t the only attacks on Linux on the rise, with its analysis revealing a 145% increase in Linux-based cryptocurrency-mining malware attacks.

Linux-based cryptocurrency-mining malware attacks see cybercriminals leverage the power of infected computers and servers to mine cryptocurrency for themselves.

These criminals can infect systems by exploiting vulnerabilities in the operating system.

It is therefore recommended that system administrators apply security patches as soon as possible to protect Linux-based systems.