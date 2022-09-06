Google Chrome patch fixes mysterious “high risk” security flaw

Google has released an update for its Chrome browser, which fixes a severe security vulnerability with a mystery impact.

Chrome version 105.0.5195.102 for Windows, Mac, and Linux includes a patch for CVE-2022-3075, which has been flagged as “high” risk.

The bug supposedly causes insufficient data validation in Mojo, a set of runtime libraries used in the Chromium codebase upon which Chrome and Microsoft’s Edge browser are based.

Google said the flaw was disclosed by an anonymous user on 30 August 2022 and was aware of reports that attackers had exploited it in the wild.

It has not revealed details about the nature and potential impact of the vulnerability, which will help prevent hackers from exploiting it before all users have installed the patch.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix,” Google explained.

“We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.”

To apply the update, Chrome users must simply relaunch their browsers.

To check that you are running the latest version, click on the three dots at the top right of the window below the “Close” button.

Then, hover your cursor over “Help” and choose “About Google Chrome”.

The Verge pointed out this update comes after Google’s recent release of Chrome version 105, which already featured 24 security fixes.

