What’s Next – iTried CEO Wynand Theron talks about protecting SMEs’ and schools’ data

Wynand Theron is the CEO of iTried, an IT services and consulting company that he founded to help start-ups, SMEs, and schools protect their cloud data and build a secure business.

He is an experienced IT manager and entrepreneur who has worked in the ICT, hospitality, and co-working industries.

Theron also has extensive knowledge in data security and networking communication infrastructure, as well as a passion for safe data communications.

He previously worked at Nashua Mobile for several years before joining ECN (Electronic Communications Network) in 2016.

Theron then joined Workshop17 as the National ICT Manager in January 2019, before founding iTried in August 2020.

In this What’s Next interview, Theron meets with Aki Anastasiou to explain what iTried does and how it helps start-ups and SMEs protect their data.

He talks about the company’s future plans and how it is continuing to grow its offering to SMEs.

Theron then suggests how SMEs can protect themselves from data leaks and hacks and highlights how iTried can help these organizations.

He also discusses how iTried is helping schools to protect their data when transitioning to a smart classroom, as well as how iTried can help these schools source devices such as laptops at an affordable rate.

Finally, Theron talks about how network security can be increased on various kinds of networks.

The full What’s Next interview with iTried CEO Wynand Theron is embedded below.