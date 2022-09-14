What’s Next — Dimension Data’s Neal Botje discusses the cybersecurity landscape

Neal Botje is the Practice Head of Security for Dimension Data, a position he has held since August 2021.

He is passionate about data privacy and information security and has a background in problem-solving, critical and systems thinking, and protecting sensitive data for large financial institutions.

Botje previously worked at XON as the Head of Information Security and Compliance for over five years.

He then joined McAfee in 2016 as an Enterprise Account Executive involved in data protection and cybersecurity.

Finally, Botje moved to Dimension Data in November 2020 as a Cloud Executive before assuming his current position.

In this What’s Next interview, Botje joins Aki Anastasiou to discuss the latest cybersecurity threat trends and how Dimension Data is adapting to tackle them.

Botje highlights the biggest cyber vulnerabilities most organisations currently have and explains the best way they can mitigate these threats.

He then unpacks how organisations can optimise their cybersecurity investment by simplifying their existing strategy.

Botje also emphasises Dimension Data’s advisory and consulting services and explains how they help ensure that your technical security controls match your business objectives.

The full interview with Dimension Data’s Neal Botje is embedded below.