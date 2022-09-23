What’s Next in Security — Secureworks’ Rafe Pilling discusses the cyber threat landscape

Rafe Pilling is a security researcher at Secureworks Counter Threat Unit, where he focuses on cyber threat intelligence.

Pilling has over 13 years of experience in the cyber security industry and is recognised as an expert in the field.

Pilling holds his Honours in Computer Science and Management Science from the University of Edinburgh and a Postgraduate Diploma in Advanced Networking and Web Technologies from Edinburgh Napier University.

In this episode of What’s Next in Security, Pilling says that there has been a significant increase in both the scale and frequency of malicious cyber activity – with ransomware being one of the more prolific threats.

Pilling then explains that cybercriminals have shifted their strategy from partial attacks to deep diving into companies’ data to gain the greatest leverage possible.

He also notes that anyone who is on the internet and making money is a potential target for cybercrime – not just large, wealthy organisations.

Pilling then states that companies looking to improve their defences against cyber-attacks are best served by creating a hostile environment for cybercrime.

This, he explains, is because cyber criminals prefer minimal effort for maximum reward – so if you make it difficult for them to attack your business, they are likely to search for other targets instead.

The full interview with Rafe Pilling can be watched below.