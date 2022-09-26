17-year-old arrested by UK police â€” believed to be behind Uber and Rockstar hacks

A 17-year-old UK teen was arrested on suspicion of his involvement in recent cyberattacks, the City of London police announced on Twitter on Friday, 23 September 2022.

According to law enforcement, the teen was arrested in Oxfordshire as part of a cybercrime investigation supported by the National Crime Agency.

“On the evening of Thursday, 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU),” it said.

“He remains in police custody.”

Bleeping Computer reports that cybersecurity researchers are under the impression that the teen’s arrest is tied to the Lapsus$ hacking group.

The group is suspected of having been behind recent cyberattacks on Uber and Rockstar Games.

Uber was the victim of a cyberattack that compromised the ride-hailing company’s internal systems, email dashboard, and Slack serverÂ on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

The attacker also accessed Uber vulnerability reports and shared screenshots which appear to prove that they had full access to various critical Uber IT systems.

Uber assured its customers that no sensitive user data was compromisedÂ and said it suspected the Lapsus$ group had carried out the hack.

Rockstar Games was the victim of a cyberattack that saw footage of its upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 title leaked on Sunday, 18 September 2022.

The footage was posted by PC Gamer forum user “teapotuberhacker”, who claimed they were also responsible for the attack on Uber.

