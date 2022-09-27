London police charge 17-year-old suspected to be behind Uber hack

A 17-year-old teenager in England was charged with computer misuse and breaches of bail, according to a statement from City of London Police.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended in Oxfordshire, southeast England, Thursday on suspicion of hacking.

The UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation, according to the statement.

“The teenager has been charged with two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse,” Detective Inspector Michael O’Sullivan said in the statement on Twitter.

The suspect will appear at a specialist youth court later on Saturday.

Teenager charged with breach of bail and computer misuse offences pic.twitter.com/8rQnsPblIL — City of London Police (@CityPolice) September 24, 2022

Recent breaches have affected Uber Technologies Inc., in which an intruder infiltrated the company’s network and sent messages to employees.

The company later blamed a notorious extortion group called Lapsus$ for that incident.

In another case, a hacker breached the gaming company Rockstar Games and leaked videos from Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly anticipated title from Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Now read: Rockstar Games confirms leaked GTA 6 footage was stolen in hack