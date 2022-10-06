How to defend your home from criminals during load-shedding

Ensuring you have a backup power system with sufficient battery capacity to run an alarm system, CCTV cameras, electric fence, and some lighting is one of the best ways to protect your home against criminals during load-shedding.

The extensive rotational power cuts implemented in the past few weeks have created more opportunities for robberies, burglaries, and general theft.

Power outages are not just an inconvenience but become a huge operational headache for security companies.

Bull Security operations manager French Jooste told MyBroadband the firm had observed a drastic increase in various crimes during load-shedding intervals.

“Cable theft is one of the biggest concerns at this stage as these criminals know that they have time to operate in the dark,” Jooste said.

The infrastructure damage causes areas to be without electricity for longer, further increasing the security risk.

In addition, bicycle theft, petty crimes, and home break-ins spiked in the residential areas covered by Bull Security, particularly during load-shedding slots in the early morning hours.

Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann also told MyBroadband that criminals used load-shedding to cut perimeter fences and disable electric boxes powering security systems.

“[The most prevalent] types of crimes are vehicle theft, or common house break-ins primarily for laptops, phones, and jewellery,” Bartmann said.

Bartmann and Jooste pointed out another major challenge — the higher number of alarm activations due to power surges between load-shedding slots.

“We advise customers to please contact their security company as soon as possible to cancel any false alarms,” Bartmann said.

“This helps ensure that armed response officers are allocated to legitimate emergencies.”

Jooste said Bull’s control room prioritised signals and attended to panic and phone-in clients first.

“The control room is flooded with thousands of alarm signals. Each needs to be handled individually,” Jooste said.

The pair recommended that homeowners ensure their backup power systems were up to the task to reduce unnecessary alarm activations.

“This would result in faster reaction times for all clients and other members of the community,” Jooste stated.

Aside from the alarm system, Jooste said the backup power should also be able to keep your electric fence and lights online.

Generally speaking, these systems have minimal power needs, with a 2,400VA UPS typically able to support the power draw.

However, Jooste said that adding a 3.2Ah Powerpack charger paired with a small battery was another cost-effective option to consider.

MyBroadband found several such units — including one from Sherlotronics — selling for less than R1,000 online.

“The average alarm system charges the backup battery at around 800 milli-amps (0.8Ah) per hour, whereas this unit will charge the battery at 3,200 (3.2Ah) milli-amp hours,” Jooste explained.

There are also numerous outdoor lights on the market with built-in batteries that can keep illuminating during load-shedding.

Bartmann said homeowners needed to create “layers” of security for criminals to get through, starting with closing up minor vulnerabilities.

One way to do this is to use smart home alarms and lights that can relay information to your mobile device via your home Internet connection.

“Alarm systems can now be armed and disarmed, zones bypassed, trouble conditions seen, and activations received on the phone,” Bartmann said.

“In more sophisticated solutions, in-home and external video cameras can also be viewed, and lights and switches can be operated from the phone.”

“On some platforms, security scenarios can be programmed to only send alerts on exceptions.”

Bartmann also recommended installing analytical CCTV cameras.

“It does not have to be a very expensive, elaborate system, but a single AI human detection camera that can be armed in schedules to look at the garden and alert you of the presence of a person during risk hours can be very valuable,” he stated.

Jooste said that aside from joining a security company to assist in emergencies, getting on a community or street WhatsApp group was advisable for important communication between neighbours.

He also recommended that those with fibre in their homes ensure their router and ONT is connected to a backup system, like a mini-UPS.

That is because mobile connectivity can be disrupted when a cellphone tower’s battery runs out of charge or is stolen by criminals.

Bartmann provided the general steps below for keeping your home and loved ones safe:

Always remain vigilant, and report suspicious activity in your suburb to the SAPS.

Ensure all automated gates and doors are secured.

Have candles and touch lights as handy alternatives for light.

Test the battery backup system and consider an additional battery pack for standby. Tests of alarm systems should ideally be conducted at least monthly.

Power cuts can impact fire alarms and control systems, so these must be checked regularly.

The more frequent use of gas and candles can increase the risk of fire and home fire extinguishers should be on hand.

Now read: MultiChoice buys emergency response app Namola