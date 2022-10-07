Australian cops arrest 19-year-old for allegedly using leaked data in SMS scam

Australian Federal Police (AFP) have arrested a 19-year-old Sydney resident who allegedly tried to use data leaked in an Optus breach to scam victims, The Hacker News reports.

It is alleged that the teen sent out SMSes to impacted Optus customers, demanding they pay $2,000 (R23,000) or risk having their data used for fraudulent purposes.

The data the teen used, according to the AFP, was leaked in a sample database containing some 10,200 records that were shared on a cybercrime forum.

The AFP also executed a search warrant at the teen’s home, finding a cellphone used to send 93 SMSs to Optus customers.

However, the AFP noted that it appears none of the customers fell for the scam.

“At this stage it appears none of the individuals who received the text message transferred money to the account,” it said.

Australian authorities charged the teen with using a telecommunication network with intentions to commit a serious offence and dealing with identification data.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 and 7 years imprisonment, respectively.

Optus — an Australian telecommunications company — last week confirmed a breach had exposed the data of 2.1 million of its current and former customers.

