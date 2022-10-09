Server with financial data “stolen” after R150 million looting controversy

The Sunday Times reports that a server containing important financial information has been stolen from Daybreak Farms — soon after it exposed insider looting worth R150 million.

The poultry company is owned by the Public Investment Corp (PIC) and was the subject of a Sunday Times exposé that highlighted dodgy deals awarded to people associated with PIC company secretary Bongani Mathebula.

This is not the first time Mathebula has faced controversy relating to the PIC. Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila previously accused her of leaking confidential PIC information to a whistleblower, for which she was fired.

However, she was reinstated following her role in a commission that investigated the PIC.

Mathebula now finds herself in hot water again through the Daybreak controversy, where she is the centre of looting accusations — with the money from payments to her associates allegedly being used for luxury cars, designer clothes, and travel junkets.

Theft looks staged

One Daybreak insider told the Sunday newspaper the disappearance of the server from the Daybreak Farms premises appears to have been staged as a burglary.

“Just days before this, finance and supply chain managers were instructed to collate payments made by Daybreak to that law firm [Malahlela Attorneys] that was in the Sunday Times,” said the insider.

“Within days of finding that the information was true, you then had the server stolen. They are cleaning house and this is all contrived.”

Another insider believes that higher-ups at Daybreak Farms are removing evidence because they know law enforcement agencies will look into the situation.

“It seems as if whoever took the server is someone very familiar with the building as security said there was no actual break-in, but the server is missing. So, someone most probably simply went home with it.”

Daybreak spokesperson Cedric Mamabolo confirmed to the Sunday Times that a theft had occurred but did not say what had been taken.

He also would not comment on claims that the laptops of finance and procurement staff were missing.

Fallout of looting accusations

Following the Sunday Times piece exposing the alleged looting within Daybreak Farms, Daybreak chair Lerato Nage and two other board members have resigned.

This was reportedly caused by the PIC bringing a court application to force Daybreak Farms to call a shareholders’ meeting and vote out the three directors.

Nage said he had been hit with a “defamatory” claim that his appointment as chair had made it possible for the company to be captured.

This accusation related to allegations that Mathebula broke the PIC’s rules by recommending Nage — an associate of hers — to the Daybreak Farms board.

PIC reports good growth

Last month, the PIC recorded growth of 8.9% in its assets under management — taking the total to R2.548 trillion.

“The PIC’s growth and performance is grounded in a disciplined investment approach focused on delivering positive, risk-adjusted returns to client portfolios over their desired time horizon,” said CEO Abel Sithole.

Listed equities, the PIC’s major asset class by percentage, delivered positive returns and contributed R1.227 billion to the entire portfolio.

Unlisted investments, however, decreased by 7.79% to R75.15 billion.

This was because of external challenges in the operating environment — most notably the Covid-19 pandemic and the tough economic climate.

The effect of these challenges was that the PIC had to support investee companies throughout the pandemic — including with payment holidays, extension of loan tenures, and waivers of covenant breaches.

Limited capital injections were also offered on a case-by-case basis to companies that needed them.