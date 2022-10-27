What’s Next in Security — Clare Loveridge and Jason Oehley discuss how the cybersecurity market has changed

Clare Loveridge is the Vice President and General Manager for EMEA at Arctic Wolf, and Jason Oehley is the Regional Sales Manager for South Africa at Arctic Wolf.

Loveridge has over 20 years of experience in sales and channel roles at companies like Data Domain and Nimble Storage.

At Nimble Storage, she was very successful in growing the business across the EMEA region.

Oehley is a successful and highly motivated business leader with over 20 years of experience managing and developing regions and accounts across the technology industry.

He specialises in Start-up, Channel, OEM, Security, Operational, Cloud, Transformation, Consolidation, and Virtualisation solutions.

In this episode of What’s Next in Security, Loveridge and Oehley discuss why Arctic Wolf, which has recently launched in South Africa, is an appealing cybersecurity partner for local businesses.

Loveridge explains that highly-trained Triage and Concierge Security experts work as an extension of internal teams to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection and response, ongoing risk management and security awareness training to give organisations the protection they need.

She also unpacks how the global cybersecurity market has changed in recent years, including how the threat to businesses has increased drastically.

Oehley discusses the state of cybersecurity in South Africa, including how businesses are increasingly looking to switch from a cybersecurity strategy that focuses on working hours, to one that protects them 24/7.

He unpacks other key cybersecurity trends in the local market, too, including how South African businesses are among the most commonly targeted by cybercriminals in the world.

The full interview with Clare Loveridge and Jason Oehley can be viewed below.