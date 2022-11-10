Proposal to amend South Africa’s constitution for Cyber Commissioner

The Democratic Alliance has proposed an amendment to South Africa’s Constitution to create an office for a national Cyber Commissioner.

Parliament minister Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach published the proposed amendment in the Government Gazette on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

“Cyber security and cyber threats did not play such a big part in the functioning of the Republic and the lives of individuals with the adoption of the Constitution in 1996,” the DA’s amendment states.

“The proposed Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Bill, 2022 will seek to amend Chapter 9 of the Constitution to provide for the establishment of the office of the Cyber Commissioner.”

This Cyber Commissioner would support and strengthen constitutional democracy in South Africa by advising, monitoring, and establishing cyber security capabilities in the public sector.

They would also work with tertiary institutions and the private sector to establish minimum good standards, build capacity, and create awareness.

“Cyber technology is increasingly central to government functioning and the provision of services to citizens,” the notice states.

“Proper cyber security is also fundamental to safeguarding many of the rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights and safeguarding our critical infrastructure and democracy.”

Breytenbach writes that, at present, the personal information of individuals in possession of state departments is not sufficiently protected against cyber-attacks.

“These attacks place private and public information at risk, which results in state-owned entities and the economy losing billions of rands to cyber-crime.”

The proposal asserts that state-owned entities tasked with addressing cybercrime are “chronically underfunded” or lack the proper expertise to perform their function.

“In addition, these entities are not sufficiently streamlined, and often operate in silos across government departments,” it states.

“It is further vital that an entity that is directly accountable to Parliament and not to the national executive be tasked with safeguarding such fundamental rights.”

Constitutional amendment cyber commissioner

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa put most of South Africa’s new Cybercrimes Act into force.

The Department of Justice said certain sections of the Act could not yet be implemented as they require regulations that must still be finalised.

However, much of the new law is in effect and introduces a new set of offences for online crimes.

Some of the crimes introduced by the Cybercrimes Act carry stiff penalties — including up to 15 years of jail time.

Other crimes now have an explicit “cyber” definition — like theft, fraud, forgery, and extortion — while retaining the sentences of their non-cyber counterparts of up to 25 years in jail.

Among the offences the law introduces are:

Unlawful and intentional unauthorised access of computer systems

Unlawful interception of data

Possession or use of software or hardware tool for cybercrime

Unlawful interference with data or computer program

Unlawful acquisition, possession, provision, receipt or use of a password, access code or similar data

Enabling an attacker, including for unlawful access, date interception, exploiting a computer program, or interference with a storage medium.

Theft of incorporeal property

Cyber fraud

Cyber forgery and uttering

Cyber extortion

Malicious communications

The Act criminalises what it terms “malicious communications”, defining three types of malicious messages:

Data message which incites damage to property or violence Data message which threatens persons with damage to property or violence Disclosure of a data message containing an intimate image

In addition to the Cybercrimes Act, Ramaphosa and communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni signed the Film and Publications Amendment Act into operation earlier this year.

Dubbed the “Internet Censorship Bill” by critics, the new law extends the powers of the Film and Publications Board (FPB).

This includes potentially giving it dominion over all commercial online content in South Africa, except the press.

The law requires that all commercial online distributors and Internet service providers register with the FPB and have their content classified before publication.

It also lets anyone complain to the FPB’s enforcement committee about any prohibited content online — commercial or not.

Prohibited material includes child pornography, propaganda for war, incitement of imminent violence, and advocating hatred based on an identifiable group characteristic that constitutes incitement to cause harm by any person.

Legal experts have raised concerns about the FPB being granted jurisdiction over determining incitement or hate speech, considering that highly qualified and experienced judges grapple with balancing free speech against human rights.

Most recently, the FPB issued a legal notice to Internet service providers, demanding that ISPs register and provide it with information on how they are preventing the use of their services for hosting prohibited material.

It gave ISPs 90 days to comply, threatening them with criminal fines and possible jail time if they didn’t.

