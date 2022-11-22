Strangers’ photos popping up in iCloud for Windows videos — Report

The recently-launched iCloud for Windows app appears to have an odd privacy problem, MacRumors reports.

Numerous MacRumors forum members said that videos recorded using an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro synced with iCloud for Windows are turning black with scan lines, making them unwatchable.

But a more concerning problem seems to be users having photos that don’t belong to them show up as stills within the corrupted videos.

One forum user going by sleeping_ghost explained he saw photos of other people’s families he’d never seen before, as well as pics from soccer games and other random shots.

He suspects these photos could be coming from other people’s iCloud accounts.

“Obviously, this is extremely concerning and does not exactly make me feel safe using iCloud,” he said.

He reported the issue to Apple’s security team but said he was told it was not a security concern.

Several other forum members reported experiencing the same issue with their accounts.

“Happening here, too. What the hell? I’ve got some picture of someone’s daughter in PJs popping up in the middle of one of my corrupt videos,” one of the other forum members said.

One user guessed the issue was caused by an accidental file mismatch which led to the user downloading another accountholder’s video but their device being unable to decrypt its full contents.

“The still pic may be the preview image which is not encrypted,” they said.

Uninstalling the app did not appear to solve the issue, suggesting that the problem might be caused by a server-side bug.

Reports of the issue come just a few weeks after Microsoft launched full iCloud integration in the Photos app for Windows 11.

