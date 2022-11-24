Dominic Richardson the new Dax Data CEO

Dominic Richardson, the longstanding chief marketing officer of Dax Data and Dolos, has been appointed as the CEO of the two companies.

He was appointed after the former CEO and IT industry veteran, Jeremy Matthews, passed away in September following a brief illness.

Richardson praised Matthews’s contribution, saying he had a remarkable ability to nurture people and grew a talented, committed, and capable team.

“While Jeremy’s sudden passing saddens us, I’m honoured to take on the role and our team is committed to continuing his legacy,” he said.

Richardson is well positioned for the role as he was mentored by Matthews and has spent the last 12 years growing within Dax Data and Dolos.

He’s played an integral role in shaping the companies’ strategy and marketing while advising on systems, processes, and integration.

He has extensive work experience across multiple industries and a thorough understanding of B2B distribution, digital media, and IT security.

Richardson holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) specialising in Executive Leadership from the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.

He also recently completed an Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy certification from MIT.