Decade-old iPhones get security updates

Apple has rolled out several security fixes to older versions of iOS and MacOS, including a critical flaw in its WebKit browser engine.

Apple previously addressed the CVE-2022-42856 type confusion vulnerability as part of the iOS 16.1.2 update at the end of November 2022.

The flaw, discovered by Google’s Threat Analysis Group, could allow for arbitrary code execution when the user attempts to open maliciously crafted web content.

It also rolled out a fix to Apple devices running iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, MacOS Ventura, tvOS 16, and Safari 16.

Apple said it was aware that attackers had actively exploited the vulnerability on versions of iOS released before iOS version 15.1.

With the latest update — iOS 12.5.7 — devices as old as the iPhone 5s, released almost ten years ago, also get the fix.

Other supported devices include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and 6th-gen iPod Touch.

All devices that support iOS 13 and iOS 14 can update to iOS 15 or iOS 16, so they can receive those versions’ fixes.

The MacOS Big Sur and Monterey updates also fix multiple vulnerabilities in other software components — including DiskArbitration, DriverKit, Kernel, and AppleMobileFileIntegrity bugs.