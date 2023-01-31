Must-have cybersecurity products and services for businesses

South African businesses must proactively protect themselves against the ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks.

Whether a malicious party steals confidential or sensitive corporate information through malware or gains unauthorised access to a system used by customers or staff due to insufficient mitigations, the consequences can be dire.

The 2021 Interpol African Cyberthreat Assessment Report found that South Africa had the third-highest number of cyberattacks in the world and estimated these incidents cost local businesses roughly R2.2 billion annually.

In a worst-case scenario, the operational and financial impact could lead to the total closure of a business.

Ensuring that you have adequate security systems in place could not only avoid potentially disastrous costs down the line but also help your business maintain a good reputation for protecting your customers’ and employees’ data.

Several different types of cybersecurity products can help protect your company’s systems and data from being stolen or abused for nefarious means. These can be broadly categorised as follows:

Antivirus software

An antivirus program, which often consists of a suite of tools rather than a standalone solution, scans for and detects malware — including viruses, worms, and trojans — on a computer or network. It can typically also quarantine or purge them from a system if deemed dangerous.

Intrusion detection and prevention systems

This software is designed to recognise and react to attempts to gain unauthorised access to a network for system takeover or data harvesting. It operates in real time and can be set to alert network administrators of possible attacks quickly.

Firewalls

Firewalls come in both software and hardware form and also help to block unauthorised network and systems access. They use preconfigured security rules to track and decide what incoming and outgoing network traffic should be permitted.

Encryption software

This software makes it impossible for anyone without a proper decryption key to read sensitive data. This is particularly important when handling credit card details or personally identifiable information.

Web vulnerability scanners

These automated tools scan web applications for potential security vulnerabilities. They can prevent your employees from accessing websites that might be used to download malicious files.

Backup and disaster recovery

Having backup systems is critical to ensure your company’s data can be recovered if an attacker gains access to systems and succeeds in moving, deleting, or encrypting files, usually to extort you. With the necessary redundancy measures in place, you can keep operations going while attending to the incident.

In the event that all of the above fail and your business is subjected to severe financial and operational damage, there is another important product that could prove instrumental in a recovery process — cybersecurity insurance.

Also known as cyber liability insurance or simply cyber insurance, it refers to a contract that covers your business for system and data-related losses.

It provides the holder with the financial means to recover resources in cases of severe data or system loss. The extent of the cover will depend on your specific policy.

Best cybersecurity companies on the market

Deciding which company’s cybersecurity products your business will use depends on your specific requirements and the size of your business.

Enterprise-grade security is critical for large businesses and may require extensive out-of-house expertise and management.

Numerous reputable companies offer highly-capable security products and services of varying levels of capability to businesses across the globe.

Below are seven reputed players you can consider to protect your business from cyberattacks.

Check Point

The American-Israeli company offers a range of IT security software and combined hardware and software products, covering networks, endpoints, cloud, mobile, and data security and management.

Cisco Systems — Decades-old reputation in networking

Founded in 1984, Cisco has a well-established reputation in the IT industry for its enterprise networking equipment. It also offers a fully-fledged cybersecurity platform with email access security, device and endpoint protection, and incident response.

CrowdStrike — All-in-one compact solution

The Austin-based cybersecurity company dubs itself a “pioneer” of cloud-delivered endpoint protection, combining antivirus, endpoint detection, and 24/7 threat detection in a single client.

Fortinet — Physical firewall specialist

Founded in 2000, Fortinet’s primary expertise lies in developing physical firewalls, which are combined with its antivirus software, intrusion prevention systems, and endpoint security tools.

McAfee — VPN and identity protection

McAfee’s standout products are antivirus and VPN software and identity and privacy protection tools. The company has been around since 1987.

Orange Cyberdefense — The locally-rooted option

South African-founded SensePost merged into Orange Cyberdefense after the French telecoms operator bought 100% of its parent company SecureData in 2020.

SensePost took on its new parent company’s name, but remains one of the ethical hacking teams within Orange.

Described as Europe’s leading go-to security provider, Orange Cyberdefense offers cloud security consulting, cloud-native security solutions, cloud SaaS security solutions, SASE, zero-trust network security, threat detection and response, and security analytics.

Palo Alto Networks — Advanced firewalls and cloud-based products

This multinational company has cybersecurity at its core, with its primary offering being advanced firewalls and cloud-based protection.

Trend Micro

The Japanese cybersecurity company developed enterprise security software for networks, servers, containers, endpoints, and cloud computing environments. It covers VMware, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform users with automated cloud and virtualisation security products.

Thinkst Canary

Launched in 2015, Thinkst’s Canary is an easy-to-install and maintain honeypot that offers network administrators an effective early-warning system for potential breaches.