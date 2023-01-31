Fidelity launches crime updates chat group for Johannesburg

Private security company Fidelity has started offering Johannesburg residents access to a paid-for Telegram channel that will keep them abreast of all criminal activities in their areas.

The initiative forms part of the Vumacam SafeCity project that officially launched this month.

The project connects Fidelity and other private security companies with Vumacam’s 7,000 street pole-fitted cameras.

Its latest phase saw Vumacam investing R60 million into rolling out and maintaining 1,850 cameras across Johannesburg and surrounds, including 350 in underserved areas like Alexandra, Diepsloot, and Soweto.

Vumacam and Fidelity have been collaborating on crime-fighting efforts since 2020.

This has helped Fidelity to gain city-wide situational awareness to help understand criminal patterns and to assist with crime prevention and investigations.

Fidelity said the Telegram channel would communicate all elements of crime and success reports, enabling users to take actions to keep their families and loved ones safe.

Private security providers and police will collect and provide data through the Business Against Crime South Africa’s (Bacsa) Eyes and Ears (E2) Fusion Centre.

Fidelity told MyBroadband that a subscription to the Telegram channel would cost R50 per month. Customers must live in the areas covered by Vumacam’s network to gain access.

Fidelity believes that SafeCity is a highly effective way to fast-track coverage to help protect the vulnerable and under-protected.

CEO Wahl Bartman said Vumacam would help address the challenging issue of monitoring public spaces.

“Greater city-wide access to camera networks outside of our standard areas of operation will assist with crime prevention and investigations and allow us the opportunity to monitor more areas and stop criminals before they get to our neighbourhoods with the aid of more advanced surveillance software, including AI technology,” said Bartmann.

“Together with Vumacam and residents in the community, we are committed to turning the tide on crime in the City of Johannesburg and appeal to communities to stand together and help contribute to this initiative.”

Bartmann added that SafeCity would also offer other benefits — including protecting strategic and critical public infrastructure such as traffic lights and cellular towers.

“With SafeCity we can now be alerted to any incidents of vandalism, illegal dumping and theft in public spaces so we can quickly contact the necessary authorities to ensure the perpetrators are swiftly dealt with,” said Bartmann.

In addition, it would help secure recreational areas, including various green belts that are being monitored in collaboration with City Parks.

“Increased cameras across arterial routes and green spaces means that recreational activities such as running, walking and cycling can be done with greater peace of mind knowing that there is another level of security,” said Bartmann.