Security manufacturer’s smart cameras went dark for two hours

Home security company Wyze performed significant system maintenance, effectively making its cameras and alarm systems useless for two hours.

The Verge reports the company sent emails to customers earlier this week, warning them of the downtime for Wednesday, 8 February 2022.

The maintenance period was set for 12:00 AM Pacific Time to 02:00 AM Pacific Time (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM South African Standard Time) and will affect every feature available on the Wyze app or website.

Wyze cameras couldn’t upload any video to the cloud or send alerts for detected motion or other events in the app or website.

That means users had to actively monitor their feeds to watch out for potential break-ins or other disturbances.

The Verge noted that although Wyze gave customers a heads-up, it came at very short notice, making it difficult for them to make alternative arrangements,

It was also concerning that Wyze’s entire system could be disabled for maintenance with no backup available.

Many of Wyze’s cameras and alarm systems are available from GeeWiz and Takealot in South Africa.

Therefore, the scheduled disruption likely also had some local impact.