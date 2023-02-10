Reddit breach — attackers steal source code and internal documents

Reddit was the victim of a cyberattack on Sunday, 5 February 2023, allowing attackers to infiltrate internal systems and steal documents and source code.

The hackers gained access to Reddit’s systems through a targeted phishing on its employees.

A staff member took the bait and entered their credentials and two-factor authentication tokens on a webpage posing as Reddit’s intranet site.

However, the company says no user passwords or accounts have been compromised based on its recent investigations.

“On Sunday night (pacific time), Reddit systems were hacked as a result of a sophisticated and highly-targeted phishing attack,” Reddit said in a post.

“They gained access to some internal documents, code, and some internal business systems.”

It noted that none of its primary production systems — those responsible for running Reddit and storing its data — appeared to have been breached.

Reddit became aware of the breach after the employee self-reported the incident to its security team.

“The Security team responded quickly, removing the infiltrator’s access and commencing an internal investigation,” it said.

“We’re continuing to investigate and monitor the situation closely and working with our employees to fortify our security skills.”

“As we all know, the human is often the weakest part of the security chain,” Reddit added.

It said the stolen data includes limited contact information for company contacts and current and former employees and some details about Reddit’s advertisers.

“We have no evidence to suggest that any of your non-public data has been accessed, or that Reddit’s information has been published or distributed online,” Reddit added.