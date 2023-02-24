US senator berates South African navy over exercises with Russia

Lindsey Graham, the US senator for South Carolina, criticised South Africa’s decision to hold naval exercises with Russia.

The exercises, which also include China, run from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27 have been criticised by the US, European Union and South African opposition parties.

South Africa has abstained from United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February last year.

“If you have military exercises on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine you are going to have problems,” he said at a press conference in Johannesburg where he is assessing the US’s Pepfar program, which combats the spread of HIV.

He said that program was unlikely to be affected by South Africa’s exercises with Russia.

Now read: Pentagon and Microsoft investigate 1TB email leak