Proton launches password manager

Proton AG, the company behind Proton Mail and Proton VPN, has announced the launch of its password manager — Proton Pass.

Like with its other products, Proton’s says its new password manager uses end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to keep sensitive information secure, and the company plans to roll it out as a free-to-use software.

Proton Pass is currently only available as a beta to Proton’s Lifetime and Visionary users.

As one would expect from a password manager, Proton Pass lets users store usernames, passwords, and notes.

It also lets users add any randomly generated email aliases that can be used as a replacement for their real email addresses.

The password manager uses E2EE to secure all login-associated information, including passwords, usernames, web addresses, and other fields.

The company says “all cryptographic operations, including key generation and data encryption,” takes place on-device, meaning Proton can’t decrypt it even if requested by a third party.

This “zero knowledge” approach is similar to that of Bitwarde, 1Password, and LastPass.

However, in light of the recent hack of LastPass, Proton founder and CEO Andy Yen says Proton Pass has highly competent encryption and security to prevent a similar breach.

“Protecting your passwords properly requires a high level of competence with encryption and security, which few organizations have,” says Yen.

“We’ve always been worried about the risk posed by a major password manager breach, which unfortunately became a reality with the recent hack of LastPass.”