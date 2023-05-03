Apple and Google team up to combat smart tracker stalkers

Apple and Google have teamed up and jointly submitted a proposed industry specification to fight the abuse of Bluetooth-powered smart trackers for unwanted tracking.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the companies said the “first-of-its-kind” specification would allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorised tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android.

Major third-party tracking device manufacturers such as Samsung, Tile, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee have expressed support for the draft specification.

While smart trackers are useful for keeping tabs on valuable items like keys, laptop bags, cars, or even pets, they have also been misused by stalkers and other individuals with malicious intent.

Although many smart tracker manufacturers have rolled out anti-stalking features, these are not supported across platforms.

Among them, Apple has rolled out a set of proactive features that discourage unwanted tracking using its AirTags and Find My network.

In addition to warning users if unidentified gadgets on the Find My network have been detected travelling with them after a certain time, Apple cautions would-be misusers that AirTags are linked to Apple IDs, making it easy for law enforcement to identify them.

But these features are only of value within the iOS ecosystem.

A Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel smartphone owner won’t be alerted if an Apple AirTag is “following” them.

Similarly, an iPhone user won’t be alerted of potential stalking via a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag.

Apple has launched a “Tracker Detect” app on Android, but this has received mixed reviews and requires users to actively scan for maliciously-placed tags.

The universal specification seeks to make these alerts compatible across platforms.

It was developed with input from device manufacturers and various safety and advocacy groups — including the US’s National Network to End Domestic Violence and the Center for Democracy & Technology.

The specification was submitted as an Internet-Draft via the Internet Engineering Task Force and will be open for comment over the next three months.

After this, Apple and Google will work together on responding to the comments and release a production implementation of the specification for unwanted tracking alerts by the end of 2023.

