AI poses “risk of extinction” similar to nuclear war — experts

The Centre for AI Safety has likened the existential risk artificial intelligence (AI) poses to humanity to pandemics and nuclear war.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” it said in a one-sentence statement.

The organization said its mission is “to reduce societal-scale risks from artificial intelligence”.

It said its succinct statement aims to overcome the difficulty of voicing some of advanced AI’s more severe risks and open up discussion.

“It is also meant to create common knowledge of the growing number of experts and public figures who also take some of advanced AI’s most severe risks seriously,” it stated.

Signatories behind the statement include some of the AI industry’s elite, such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

The Centre for AI Safety’s statement is the second such statement released in recent months, with the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to look into OpenAI’s GPT training.

Its campaign was backed by Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and urged the FTC to start an investigation into OpenAI to determine if the commercial release of the fourth generation of the tool violates US and global regulations.

The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy is led by privacy advocate Marc Rotenberg who was one of more than 1,000 people who signed a public letter calling on developers to pause training AI models on GPT-4 for at least six months.

The letter was initiated by the Future of Life Institute and also featured prominent signatories like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak.

“Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control,” the letter read.

The rise of AI-powered systems like ChatGPT, Bard, and other large language models has raised several other questions besides the risk of extinction.

In mid-May 2023, Google submitted a filing to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), arguing that AI technology should not be considered an “inventor” in US patent law.

Its filing came after the USPTO requested comment on AI technologies, including how it is used to create inventions and whether it should qualify for treatment as a joint inventor.

“As our comments say, we believe AI should not be labelled as an inventor under the US Patent Law, and believe people should hold patents on innovations brought about with the help of AI,” Google said in its filing.

Later in May, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company wants a new US agency to regulate artificial intelligence and licensing requirements to operate the most powerful AI tools.

Smith compared AI to the printing press, elevators, and food safety for regarding the transformative power of new technology and the need to protect against potential harms.

“We would benefit from a new agency,” Smith said. “That is how we will ensure that humanity remains in control of technology.”