US drug agency using Pegasus-like spyware — Report

A report by the Financial Times alleges that the US Drug Enforcement and Administration Agency (DEA) is using spyware very similar to the blacklisted Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO Group.

Pegasus spyware became notorious for its advanced infiltrating capability targeting iPhones, often used on high-profile targets.

At one point, it could infect users’ devices by simply sending an iMessage. Victims were not required to open or interact with the message in any way.

The value of this capability has made Pegasus a hot commodity for oppressive regimes that want to keep tabs on the actions and movements of anti-government activists and political opponents.

Mexico’s government is among the most prolific users of Pegasus, whose services it procured around a decade ago.

Because Pegasus is illegal in the US, the DEA has reportedly been using the Graphite product made by Paragon, another Israel-based firm, to spy on drug cartels in Mexico.

The Graphite malware is supposedly very similar to Pegasus, capable of penetrating numerous protections in the latest smartphones — including iPhones.

It can also bypass encryption on popular messaging applications with end-to-end encryption — like WhatsApp and Signal.

This has raised concerns over the possibility of government agencies abusing the capability to spy on their own citizens.

In response to the Financial Times, a DEA spokesperson said the organisation used “every lawful investigative tool” at its disposal to pursue foreigh-based cartels and individuals around the world.

It blamed these parties for 107,735 drug poisoning deaths in the US in 2022.