Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — Liquid C2 CEO David Behr on cybercrime in South Africa

David Behr is the CEO of Liquid C2 and was a speaker at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

He is responsible for building the business across Africa through partnerships with global cloud providers, local Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and strategic acquisitions.

Under Behr’s guidance, Liquid C2 creates excellent value for its customers by solving their biggest technology challenges.

Before working at Liquid C2, Behr founded ZOL in 1995 and grew it into the largest ISP in Zimbabwe.

In 2012, when Liquid Intelligence Technologies acquired ZOL, Behr was appointed as an executive director.

Behr holds a Master of Engineering from the University of Bristol and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Conference presentation

At the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023, Behr unpacked the state of cybercrime in South Africa.

He highlighted IT decision-makers’ top concerns regarding cybersecurity in the country, including the consistent and significant rise in data breaches and ransomware attacks.

These ransomware attacks are becoming bolder, Behr added, as they now target critical infrastructure and institutions, such as governments.

He then unpacked the main contributing factors to these attacks, which include:

Lack of a data protection strategy

Weak identity controls

Ineffective security operations

Behr also noted that the modern hybrid workforce and the increasing use of contract employees have made it harder to manage your cybersecurity than ever before.

“There is no longer a nice clean ecosystem that you can protect, as not everything is hosted and run from the same premises,” said Behr.

This is exacerbated by the fact that employees are still the biggest targets for malicious actors.

“Employees are still failing to abide by even the most basic security rules — like using multi-factor authentication and unique passwords,” said Behr.

Cyber Security Fusion Centres

Behr concluded his presentation by highlighting Liquid C2’s Cyber Security Fusion Centres, combining the benefits of the business’s cloud experts and cybersecurity professionals.

These centres break down the siloes between different security operations centres to promote knowledge sharing and threat intelligence.

They also provide a single view of your entire IT estate, across cloud providers, for greater context on your entire organization’s security posture.

“Our cybersecurity fusion centres will improve security throughout Africa,” said Behr.

“We will continue to build these out according to the demand on the continent.”

