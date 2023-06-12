Apple announces security and privacy update

Apple has announced a slew of new security and privacy features for its platforms, including automatically removing query parameters from links shared in Mail and Messages that are often added to URLs to track browsing activity.

The company has also added link tracking protection and the ability to lock tabs to Safari Private Browsing.

“Some websites add extra information to their URLs in order to track users across other websites,” Apple said in a blog post.

“Now, this information will be removed from the links users share in Messages and Mail, and the links will still work as expected.”

“This information will also be removed from links in Safari Private Browsing,” it added.

It said its advanced tracking and fingerprinting protections would secure your browsing against websites that use the latest tracking and identification techniques.

Browsers like Firefox, Brave, and Arc have offered a form of query parameter stripping for some time now.

Those using Safari Private Browsing can now keep their tabs open when they step away from their device, with Apple adding a locking ability to keep your browsing hidden from prying eyes.

“Private Browsing now locks when not in use, allowing a user to keep tabs open even when stepping away from the device,” Apple said.

It also expanded on its Lockdown Mode — an extreme protection feature aimed at those who believe they are at risk of being targeted by spyware and other digital threats.

“New protections encompass safer wireless connectivity defaults, media handling, media sharing defaults, sandboxing, and network security optimisations,” Apple said.

“Turning on Lockdown Mode further hardens device defences and strictly limits certain functionalities, sharply reducing the attack surface for those who need additional protections.”

It announced that Lockdown Mode will be supported in WatchOS too.