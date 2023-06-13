Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — Garith Peck of Vodacom Business on cybersecurity fatigue

Garith Peck is the Executive Head of Cloud Security at Vodacom Business and was a speaker at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Peck is an experienced Regional Sales Director and Country Manager with over 22 years of experience in the ICT industry.

Before he joined Vodacom, Garith was the Director for Regional Sales and Key Accounts at BeyondTrust Africa.

During this time, he managed the business’ sales, customer success, and channel aspects for the African region.

Garith also worked at Oracle, where he oversaw the Identity Management and Data Security business and drove the implementation of sales and marketing campaigns in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

He is now responsible for building and managing Vodacom Business’ security portfolio.

Conference presentation

At the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023, Peck discussed the topic of cybersecurity fatigue.

He explained that this term refers to the state of mind where people have become indifferent to online threats.

“It’s a mental exhaustion from the constant stream of instructions and warnings related to staying safe online,” said Peck.

He then noted the three main causes of cybersecurity fatigue:

Information overload — There are so many security measures and tools that it is difficult to understand them all.

There are so many security measures and tools that it is difficult to understand them all. Complexity — Modern security systems can be overwhelming due to their complexity and the high number of security alerts.

Modern security systems can be overwhelming due to their complexity and the high number of security alerts. Overwhelming choices — There are so many security software and practice options, making it difficult to choose the right one.

Peck added that cybersecurity fatigue affects both end users and CISOs — in the case of end users, they will show symptoms like compromised credentials, ignoring security warnings, and failure to update their devices.

CISOs, meanwhile, can be identified as cybersecurity fatigue sufferers if they have a bad work-life balance, consistently find themselves putting out fires, and are struggling to keep up to date with the newest frameworks.

Curing cybersecurity fatigue

Peck then highlighted the key ways to combat cybersecurity fatigue in your organization:

Make it simple — Create a well-defined, clear cybersecurity strategy that is tailored to your organization

— Create a well-defined, clear cybersecurity strategy that is tailored to your organization The right tools — Choose the products and services that serve your specific needs, and embrace automation, AI, two-factor authentication, and backup

— Choose the products and services that serve your specific needs, and embrace automation, AI, two-factor authentication, and backup Education and awareness — Awareness programmes can help prevent cybersecurity fatigue, and will build and maintain a cybersecurity culture

Peck said that all of this starts with working with the right tech partners – and Vodacom Business has all the tools to help your business.

“Customers who don’t have the mature security technologies and infrastructure suffer the most from fatigue,” he said.

“At Vodacom Business, we believe in using the right technologies that protect users from themselves.”

