Cloud and Security Conference 2023 — Sudipto Moitra discusses MTN Business’ partnership with Wipro

Sudipto Moitra, GM for ICT Solutions at MTN Business, featured on a panel at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Moitra has built up extensive experience holding several strategic management positions at leading companies — including TCS and Dimension Data.

In his current role at MTN Business, Moitra ensures that the company creates industry-leading B2B ICT solutions by converging legacy telco infrastructure with modern technology.

Moitra is a distinguished thought leader in this arena and is building a strategy that will move MTN Business up the ICT stack.

Panel discussion

On the panel, Moitra discussed MTN’s Centre of Excellence (COE), which is a key part of the company’s strategy to transform from being a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) into a true “techco”.

“In the B2B and enterprise markets, we have traditionally operated as a connectivity player — but we now want to move up the stack,” said Moitra.

The MTN COE will help it achieve this by sharing skills and capabilities, group-wide guidance frameworks, and regulatory knowledge across the MTN Group.

Located in South Africa, the MTN COE will allow the company to respond quickly and coherently to industry shifts and new business models across all the markets where MTN Business operates.

Access to skills

Moitra also highlighted the skills shortage, both locally and internationally, when it comes to key competencies in the ICT sector — such as in the cloud and security fields.

“It is all about the speed of execution, as well as doing things at the right price point,” said Moitra.

MTN Business has therefore partnered with Wipro to access its industry-leading skills and unrivalled experience in SecOps that will help MTN Business maximize its existing business resources.

“We have our own MTN SecOps platform, and we have partnered with Wipro for skills and experience to provide the best outline for its use,” said Moitra.

“We can then use our experience throughout Africa to localize the services to our different markets.”

Skills development

Moitra discussed the importance of Wipro’s investment in skills development, including its academies in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

These graduates are fed back into the market and can bridge the skills gap throughout the African ICT industry.

“This aligns with our own investment into skills development — such as through the MTN Global Graduate Development Programme, our App of the Year competition, and the IoT awards,” said Moitra.

