Microsoft OneDrive and Outlook outage caused by denial-of-service attack

Microsoft has revealed that the OneDrive and Outlook outages it faced in June had resulted from Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.

The outage occurred on 5 June 2023, and according to a Microsoft 365 Status post, it regained control by 7 June 2023.

Microsoft said there was no evidence to suggest that customer data was accessed or compromised.

“Beginning in early June 2023, Microsoft identified surges in traffic against some services that temporarily impacted availability,” it said in a blog post.

“Microsoft promptly opened an investigation and subsequently began tracking ongoing DDoS activity by the threat actor that Microsoft tracks as Storm-1359.”

While Microsoft doesn’t indicate who Storm-1359 are in its blog post, a spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that the group behind the attack was Anonymous Sudan.

The tech giant believes the group has access to a collection of botnets and tools that enable it to launch DDoS attacks from multiple cloud services and open proxy infrastructures, focusing on disruption and publicity.

Microsoft noted that the recent DDoS attack targeted layer 7 (the application layer, e.g. HTTPS) rather than layer 3 (network layer / Internet Protocol) or layer 4 (transport layer / Transmission Control Protocol) and said the group had been observed launching several types of layer 7 DDoS attacks, including: