Vumacam launching crime-fighting cameras in Pretoria

Vumacam is launching in the City of Tshwane at the beginning of August, the private CCTV operator announced on Wednesday.

The company says its network of cameras lets private security companies, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and other public law enforcement officials collaborate in fighting crime in real-time.

This dramatically improves the effectiveness of their operations.

“We see high volumes of interceptions per day in Johannesburg through the use of our technology and collaboration with our private security and law enforcement partners,” said Michael Varney, chief commercial officer for Vumacam.

“While we have just launched the initiative in Tshwane, the response and uptake has already been impressive, and we have no doubt that we will see the tide turn against crime in Tshwane as it has in Johannesburg.”

Vumacam said several security providers have already signed up as partners in Tshwane and that negotiations are ongoing with other security providers expected to join the initiative over the next few months.

“The first phase of the rollout has begun with poles going live at the beginning of August, and hundreds more will be installed in upcoming months,” stated Vumacam.

Security companies joining the initiative receive access to surveillance across the city with supportive technology that detects unusual or suspicious behaviour.

This includes specialised License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras that detect suspicious vehicles where their license plate has been placed on the SAPS and other Vehicles of Interest Databases.

Footage may also be used to investigate crimes or detect trends in criminal activity.

Where cameras detect an emergency event or damage to public infrastructure, alerts are sent to public law enforcement and emergency services to manage.

LPR ensures that even if a crime is committed in one area, a vehicle detected in a crime can be picked up when it passes cameras in other SafeCity areas.

Vumacam launched its SafeCity initiative last year and said Johannesburg sees up to 40 apprehensions daily thanks to the technology.

Varney explained that Vumacam does not use facial recognition technology.

“We believe it is unreliable and therefore is lacking both ethically and in terms of being effective,” he said.

“Our algorithms are behaviour-based and have been instrumental in preventing crime and apprehending criminals engaged in very serious crimes in Johannesburg — from kidnapping to assault, murder, hijacking and theft.”

Varney assured this is managed in a way that does not impact law-abiding citizens’ privacy.

“It also decreases the risk of false arrests, inaccurate information, provides safe location oversight for our partners and gives us and the public peace of mind that our network respects both South Africans’ right to safety and privacy,” he said.

Vumacam promised that Tshwane residents could look forward to safer streets, suburbs, and workplaces.

Although the cameras and technology are privately funded, Vumacam said they have proven benefits to public safety.

“This is particularly true where SAPS and Tshwane Metro Police are supported by our technology and where Tshwane residents have our cameras and technology watching out for them as they go about their daily lives, travel to or from work or enjoy public spaces with friends and family,” Varney said.

Now read: Using Vumacam poles for 5G base stations