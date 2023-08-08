Eskom “deeply concerned” about alleged assassination attempt on former employee

Eskom says it “continues to be deeply concerned” about the alleged attempt on the life of former fixed-term contract employee, Mantombi (Dorothy) Mmushi.

City Press was among the first publications to report on the alleged assassination attempt on Mmushi this past weekend, which she claims was ordered by a senior Eskom executive.

Mmushi alleged she received a threatening phone call — which she recorded — during which an anonymous hitman explained he and two others had been paid by one of her colleagues to kill her.

This was supposedly due to Mmushi reporting illicit activities at the utility to the South African Police Service (Saps).

“I’ve been paid R50,000 already, and I’ll get the balance after I kill you,” City Press quoted the alleged hitman as saying.

“I need you to understand properly what I’m telling you. Your boss, who works with the people [who’ve paid me], says you’re disturbing them.”

“Your boss is eating with these people. There are cases around certain tenders that you’re busy investigating and, my sister, I was supposed to kill you a long time ago.”

Eskom’s and police “immediately” reacted

Eskom said after Mmushi reported the matter to it and the Saps on 26 July 2023, the police immediately deployed an investigating team to Eskom Head Office in Megawatt Park to start an investigation into the alleged threat.

“A case was opened with the police on the same day at the Edenvale Police Station,” Eskom said.

The utility also provided a case number and said it was collaborating closely with Saps to ensure the matter was expeditiously and efficiently investigated.

Eskom is also conducting internal investigations into the incident.

“Should there be evidence linking any Eskom employee and/or suppliers to the alleged plot to kill the former employee, Eskom’s consequence management processes shall immediately kick in,” the utility said.

“[This] may lead to dismissal from Eskom’s employment and/or supplier blacklisting and opening of a criminal case.”

Eskom said it was “resolute “in pursuing those who had enriched themselves at the expense of its organisation and South Africa.

“We are ensuring that we have a robust framework in place for zero tolerance to fraud and corruption,” the utility stated.

“The fight against corruption is extremely fundamental at Eskom and the organisation prioritises the protection of its employees who participate in the fight against corruption in terms of the Eskom Whistle Blowing Policy.”

“Eskom would also like to emphasise that where there are serious matters such as a person’s life being threatened, the matter should immediately be reported to the SAPS.”

Mmushi’s history and role at Eskom

Eskom explained that Mmushi exited the utility on 31 July 2023 when her fixed-term employment contract ended.

“She was employed in the position of Middle Manager Forensic Investigations for two years,” Eskom said.

While she led a group of Forensic Investigators, Eskom said she did not perform forensic investigations herself.

In an interview with 702 following the publication of City Press’s story, Mmushi alleged she was the one who had alerted former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to corruption and criminal cartels operating within the power utility.

“I’ve reported these allegations to the executives. I’ve reported it to the chairperson of the Audit and Risk committee. I have also previously alerted André de Ruyter of my findings,” she said.

“What pains me is that André de Ruyter has been seen on TV speaking about how he had uncovered widespread corruption and how he had identified cartels.”

“I made André de Ruyter aware of the existence of these cartels in April 2021. He simply never responded to an email I had sent to him,” Mmushi added.

