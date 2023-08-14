WhatsApp multi-account open to testers — passkeys coming soon

WhatsApp has added the ability to use multiple accounts on one smartphone for a limited group of testers using its Android mobile app beta, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication previously reported about the much-requested feature being under development on the popular chat platform.

To add an additional account or switch between accounts on the same smartphone requires WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.8.

Users must navigate to Settings and tap the Down Arrow button to the right of the QR code icon, typically used to link devices.

This will bring up a list of accounts on which the device is logged in and an “Add Account” option below them.

Once logged in on an account, it will remain accessible until you sign out of it.

As its stands, using multiple WhatsApp accounts on most Android smartphones is possible, but it requires using two instances of the app with the dual app or app cloning setting turned on.

On Google Pixel and iPhones, however, users must run one of their accounts on the WhatsApp Business app.

The latest feature could be useful for those who want to keep their private and work chats on two different mobile numbers separate on one app.

Another feature that is currently under development at WhatsApp is passkey support.

Passkeys are app-linked login credentials that work with biometrics like fingerprints, facial ID scans, or screen lock PINs.

They act as a password-less additional layer of security and are increasingly being adopted across the tech industry.

WhatsApp’s passkeys will be stored in Google Password Manager. The company added passkey support for personal accounts in May 2023.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows what the unactivated passkey feature looks like on the WhatsApp Android beta app. It is unclear when it will roll out for testers and general users.