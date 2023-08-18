Hackers selling access to high-end auction house’s network for R2.3 million

Hackers claim to have breached a multi-billion dollar auction house’s network and are advertising access to it for $120,000 (R2.3 million), Bleeping Computer reports.

Cybersecurity researchers at Flare spotted the advertisement on the Russian-language hacker forum Exploit, and the hackers claim to have privileged backend access to several high-end auctions.

The researchers had poured through the forum’s initial access brokers’ (IABs) posts to better understand who these kinds of hackers target, pricing, and which of them are most active.

They found IABs advertising access to over 100 companies’ networks across various industries, including financial services, defence, and telecommunications.

Of the advertisements they went through, the one advertising access to the auction house was the most expensive at four Bitcoin ($120,000 at the time).

They advertised access to various auctions, including ones for Stradivarius violins and collectable cars.

“While most access is low to medium value, occasionally extremely unique or high-value access is auctioned that can cause extreme pricing variation compared to our average,” the researchers said.

Most posts mentioned the country where a breached organisation operates, and the Flare researchers found 26 allegedly hacked entities in the US.

It appears as though the brokers avoid targets in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. There was only one advertisement for access to a Chinese organisation’s network.

Eric Clay, vice president of marketing at Flare, said IABs typically avoid targeting China. However, there was a listing for access to an artificial intelligence company’s network.

Now read: Best DDoS combatting tools for South African businesses