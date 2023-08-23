Google Search ad for Amazon points to Microsoft Defender scam site

Malicious actors are leveraging Google’s ad service to get browsers to click on a seemingly legitimate Amazon advert, only to be redirected to a Microsoft Defender support scam, Bleeping Computer reports.

The Microsoft Defender scam site states that the device is infected with ads(exe).financetrack(2).dll malware, and locks the user’s browser.

The advertisement shows Amazon’s official URL, as in a typical search result. However, clicking it redirects to a scam “alert” from Microsoft Defender.

The scam site forces the browser into full-screen mode, making it challenging to get rid of without ending the Google Chrome process.

Moreover, relaunching Google Chrome after terminating the process will prompt users to restore the closed pages, reopening the scam site.

Malwarebytes uncovered a similar scam in June 2022, where a seemingly official YouTube ad would redirect to the same tech support scam.

Internationally-renowned companies aren’t the only ones being targeted by malicious actors to trick the public into accessing scam sites.

On Monday, 21 August 2023, it was revealed that at least two MultiChoice Twitter accounts were used to promote an NFT scam.

“Welcome to the Boldape,” the advert on DStv’s primary page said.

“The BoldApe collection is constantly being developed and its applications are constantly increased. The first [2][2][2] Boldape are FREE.”

A second, better-worded version of the advert was spotted on a less prominent MultiChoice account — @MultiChoiceGRP. It attempted to create the impression that MultiChoice was entering the decentralised finance space.

“We are working on a number of new products and services that will allow our members to take advantage of the power of Web3,” it said.

MultiChoice confirmed to MyBroadband that an “advert from an unknown source” has been posted to some of its social media pages.

“Our teams are working diligently to investigate this incident and want to assure our customers that we always strive for the highest value of security and will communicate any updates in due time,” it added.