Google Chrome will warn users about malicious browser extensions

Google will start warning users about potentially dangerous extensions they have installed on its Chrome browser, the company announced in a recent blog post.

From Chrome version 117, Google will actively highlight when an installed extension is no longer in the Chrome Web Store through its Safety check feature.

This might happen for one of three reasons:

The extension has been unpublished by the developer.

The extension has been taken down for violating Chrome Web Store policy.

The item was marked as malware.

Developer relations engineer for Chrome Extensions, Oliver Dunk, said the change was designed to keep the ecosystem safe for users while limiting the chances that it would impact genuine extensions.

“If an issue is resolved, the notification is automatically cleared,” Dunk said.

“The notification will not be displayed for an extension when the developer has been notified of a possible violation and has been given time to address the issue or appeal.”

To see if an installed extension has been removed from the Chrome Web Store, users must navigate to their Chrome Settings page, select “Privacy and security”, and view the “Safety check” section.

If extensions were removed from the Chrome Web Store, users will be given the option to “Review” them.

Clicking on this will take them to their extensions page and provide a choice to either remove the extension or hide the warning if they wish to keep it installed.

Extensions marked as malware will automatically be disabled.

The screenshot below shows the status of extensions removed from the Chrome Web Store in Chrome 117.

