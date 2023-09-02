Cyberattack shuts down two of the world’s best telescopes

A cyberattack at the start of August has taken down two of the world’s most advanced telescopes for at least a month.

The National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) in the US has been updating members of the astronomy community about a cyberattack on its systems that occurred on 1 August 2023.

The incident caused the shutdown of the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii, Gemini South in Chile, and several smaller telescopes located in Cerro Tololo in Chile. It also took the Gemini.edu website offline.

NOIRLab said a quick reaction by its cybersecurity team and observing teams prevented damage to the observatory.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to isolate the Gemini Observatory computer systems by shutting them down,” NOIRLab said.

“The Gemini North telescope was safely stowed in its zenith-pointing position, and the Gemini South telescope was in a planned shutdown for engineering work.”

“Both telescopes will be closed while the NOIRLab IT team conducts its investigation and develops the recovery plan in consultation with NSF’s cyber specialists.”

In its latest update on 24 August 2023, NOIRLab said its staff was working with cybersecurity experts to get all the impacted telescopes and its website back online as soon as possible and was encouraged by the progress made.

“Like the entire astronomy community, we are disappointed that some of our telescopes are not currently observing.”

“Fortunately, we have been able to keep some telescopes online and collect data with in-person workarounds.”

“We are continuing to take steps to support the operations of those facilities that are online, while progressing the recovery effort for the facilities that are offline.”

The organisation has not revealed the nature of the attack nor the suspected culprits.

“We plan to provide the community with more information when we are able to, in alignment with our commitment to transparency as well as our dedication to the security of our infrastructure,” NOIRLab said.

The United States National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) issued a bulletin warning American space companies and researchers about cyberattack and espionage threats soon after the incident.

NCSC said that foreign agents recognised the importance of the commercial space industry to the US economy and national security, including the growing dependence of critical infrastructure on space-based assets.

“They see US space-related innovation and assets as potential threats as well as valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise,” NCSC said.

